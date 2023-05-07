Saltmarble (SML) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.12 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $142.12 million and $62,573.08 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.4894287 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59,107.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

