Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $258.93

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.93 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.16). Schroder Oriental Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.22), with a volume of 329,835 shares changing hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £661.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,685.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.32.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,426 ($8,028.49). 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

