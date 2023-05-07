Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 547,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

