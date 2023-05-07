Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $112,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $66.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

