Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

