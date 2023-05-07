Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $40.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

