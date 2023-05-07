Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
STNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.17.
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
STNG stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
