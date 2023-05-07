Scotiabank Lowers Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$4.25

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.