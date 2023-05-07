Seele-N 1-Day Volume Hits $44,568.55 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $44,568.55 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,900.04 or 1.00025874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00024012 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $59,234.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

