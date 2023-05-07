Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.
Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. 1,293,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.25.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. American Trust bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,394,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.