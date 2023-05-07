Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. 1,293,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. American Trust bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,394,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

