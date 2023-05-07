ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $434.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.02.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

