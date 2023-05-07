Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock worth $598,715,177. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

