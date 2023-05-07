Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $208.14 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Siacoin has a market cap of $208.14 million and $2.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00290467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00543153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00404763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,068,332,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

