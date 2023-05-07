Simmons Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

