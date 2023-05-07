Simmons Bank Buys 4,544 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 26,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 19,225,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

