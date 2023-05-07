Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,629,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,924. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

