Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 412,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $138.40. 1,938,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,844. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

