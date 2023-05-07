Simmons Bank Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $236.26. 45,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,864. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

