Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $206.89. 485,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,049. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

