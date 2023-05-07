Simmons Bank Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.09. The stock had a trading volume of 596,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

