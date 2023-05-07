Simmons Bank Sells 305 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 1,636,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,990. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

