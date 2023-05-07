Simmons Bank Sells 729 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.30. 2,992,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.34 and a 200 day moving average of $398.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

