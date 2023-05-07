Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Simon Property Group worth $156,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.