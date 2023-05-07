SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,044,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 257,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

