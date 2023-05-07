Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 115,840 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,840 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $67.59 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

