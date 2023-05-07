Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 404,177 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $38,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

MRVL opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.63, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.