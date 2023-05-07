Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

