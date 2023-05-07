Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.73 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,496.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,462.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

