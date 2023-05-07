Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $24.24 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atkore were worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 2.5 %

ATKR opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

