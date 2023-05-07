Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $30.27 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,039 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

