Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $318.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

