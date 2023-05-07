Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

