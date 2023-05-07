Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 69,094 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,094 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $205.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.