Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $27,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of R stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

