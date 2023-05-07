Slate Office REIT Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The business had revenue of C$48.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

