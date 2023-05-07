Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLTTF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SLTTF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

