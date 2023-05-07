Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.03.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

