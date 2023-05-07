Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.93

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.75. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 604,991 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 3.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
