Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

