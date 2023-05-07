Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,495 shares of company stock worth $376,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

