SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SP opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 88.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SP Plus by 218.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

