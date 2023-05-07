SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Trading Up 3.9 %

SP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28,895.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

