SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,263. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.