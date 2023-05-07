SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

