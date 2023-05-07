SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,497. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.