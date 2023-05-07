SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1,847.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,676 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 833,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,049. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

