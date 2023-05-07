SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.