SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

