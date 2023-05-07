SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,638 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $107,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,117,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,026. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

