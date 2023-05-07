SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.